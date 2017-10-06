Bump stocks not staying in stock at local gun stores

How bump stocks turn semi-automatic rifles into near-automatic weapons (Photo: AP)

CORYDON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- As talk of possible stricter gun laws takes shape in Washington DC, Corydon, Indiana's Gun World is joining the conversation.

"A lot of people inquiring about them. A lot of people calling about them," said sales associate Adam Sorrels about bump stocks.

Investigators say the gunman used bump stocks in Las Vegas, killing 58 people. "Anytime the powers that be in Washington start talking about barring of any item, people start inquiring about that item of course," Sorrels said.

His stock of bump stocks aren't lasting long - a trend seen nationwide.

The bump stock replaces the gun's shoulder rest, attaching to the back of the rifles. When it fires, it bumps the trigger so you don't need to manually pull it down every time. It allows semi-automatic guns to mimic automatic firearms by firing multiple shots in seconds without having to stop and reload.

Democratic Congressional lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would ban the sale and possession of bump stocks. The National Rifle Association signaling a possible review of them saying, "The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations."

For Sorrels, he says tightening any gun laws won't deter future shootings. "In my opinion, banning firearms, even the firearms that were used, would not stop mass killings," Sorrels said.

