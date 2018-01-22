Bullitt County organization to open first ever homeless center

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- One Bullitt County organization is ready to do something they haven't done before to help the homeless in their area.



They're going to open that area's first homeless shelter. It comes two years after a real push to address the needs of the homeless in Bullitt County.



"For the past year and a half it has been a dream but now its boots on the ground," Robert Beckett, President of Bullitt County Housing First, said.



Shepherdsville is the future site of the county's first ever homeless resource center. Bullitt County Housing First has acquired a building to open the resource center and shelter, and serve the county's most vulnerable in a way it hasn't been able to before.



"They can come get resources, they can come get information, get help, and in the worst case, if they need a place to stay, a roof over their head, until we can get them into housing, permanent housing, back on their own, back on their feet, then that's what we have here," Beckett said.



Beckett is the organization president, he's also a local pastor. He and others saw a growing issue in Bullitt County- the need for help for the area's homeless.



That's why two years ago they formed Bullitt County Housing First.



Beckett said, "The need is so great now- I would on my own venture to say, it wouldn't take you very long to reach out and know someone that this is impacting."



He said the center will start off serving women and children.



Beckett reports there are 400 homeless children registered in the Bullitt County School system right now.



"The biggest thing that we can do is make a difference and that's what we’re trying to do," he said.

The hope is the center will be open by the end of the year.

You can help by donating time or money. Find out more on the Bullitt County Housing First Facebook page.

If you need immediate assistant call Bullitt County Housing First at (502) 657-8668.



