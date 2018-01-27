Bullitt Co. student honored while battling cancer

Jesse Schott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jesse Schott may only be 16-years-old, but he’s already had to endure more than many will have to face in their lifetime – yet he continues to stay active in his school’s JROTC program that honored him Saturday.

Jess received the Courageous Cadet Award from North Bullitt High School’s JROTC program at their annual drill meet, honoring his fighting spirit as he continues to battle cancer.

He was also made an honorary member of a skydiving team from Ohio and an honorary soldier of the National Guard – both groups making the trip to Bullitt County to meet the 16-year-old.

The drill meet brought out 13 JROTC programs from Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee with many of the other coaches and students touched by Jesse’s story.

"His outlook on life never wavers. You can tell when he's tired and you can tell when he's not feeling well, but to see him never, ever give up, to see him have that right attitude, to be positive, to have a sense of humor, to make others smile, it makes us all better," Gene Siler said.

Siler is Jesse’s Army instructor and says Jesse has received support from all around the world.

He says he is always there to support his fellow students always with a smile on his face, regardless of his own battles.

