WHAS
Close

Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office warns Facebook followers about fake account

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 10:59 AM. EST February 01, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office warned its Facebook followers on Wednesday, Feb. 1, about a fake Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s office said the only link shared from this fake account was a virus that would attack certain phones.

Officials said to only visit and like Facebook pages with a verified checkmark from Facebook.

The actual Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office page does have a checkmark. That type of verification helps to ensure your online safety, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

 

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories