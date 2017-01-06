WHAS
Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office looking to locate missing 16-year-old

WHAS 12:46 PM. EST January 06, 2017

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding a missing juvenile, 16-year-old Eaisa Shunnarah.

He is a white male with black hair, 5’10” and 180 pounds.

Police believe he is in the Portland area of Louisville.

Anyone who knows the location of Eaisa is asked to contact a local police department with his whereabouts or the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514.
 


