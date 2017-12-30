Bullitt Co. authorities warn of jury duty scam

Telephone (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Bullitt County are warning residents of a possible scam involving jury duty.

Police say a man is pretending to be with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office telling victims they have a warrant for failing to appear for jury duty.

Police said the caller tells the victim they can avoid arrest by sending funds on a MoneyPak card. One victim from Louisville has already been scammed out of $1,800, according to Chief Deputy Mike Cook.

Officials say the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office never calls citizens soliciting money.

