Bullitt Co. authorities warn of jury duty scam

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:09 PM. EST December 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Bullitt County are warning residents of a possible scam involving jury duty.

Police say a man is pretending to be with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office telling victims they have a warrant for failing to appear for jury duty.

Police said the caller tells the victim they can avoid arrest by sending funds on a MoneyPak card. One victim from Louisville has already been scammed out of $1,800, according to Chief Deputy Mike Cook.

Officials say the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office never calls citizens soliciting money.

