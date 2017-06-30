Bullitt Co. Animal Shelter rescues severely neglected animals, asking for help

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Kentucky animal shelter is asking for help after an emergency rescue of severely neglected animals put the shelter at maximum capacity.

Seven neglected dogs were recovered from a Bullitt County property Thursday, three more will be rescued Friday.

The shelter was forced to shut its doors in an “all hands on deck” situation during the rescue.

Shelter employees said they had received numerous calls reporting the animals were in poor condition but it wasn’t until Thursday that they got ahold of the property owner and were able to get to the dogs. Employees said the animals were covered in ticks and appeared malnourished. One dog had more than 100 ticks on his face alone.

The shelter has turned to local rescues to help take in the animals, as the shelter only has room for 22 dogs and now has more than 30. They are also asking for donations to help with the medical costs associated with treating the neglected animals.

You can help by donating to the Shepherdsville Animal Hospital at (502)-921-1177, for the Bullitt County Animal Shelter. The shelter is also in need of paper towels, bath towels, Clorox wipes and fleece blankets. Those donations can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 545 Clermont Rd. Shepherdsville, KY 40165.

© 2017 WHAS-TV