Bullitt Co. Animal Control director suspended without pay, Mark Williams

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Animal Control Director in Bullitt County, Mark Williams, is suspended without pay for a week.

In a letter, Judge Executive Melanie Roberts cites "unacceptable" and rude behavior as reasons for the suspension. That same letter references an exchange where Williams became quote "loud and argumentative" with a deputy judge.

Roberts warned Williams that further occurrences will lead to his termination.



