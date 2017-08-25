Building our Blocks blitz in Auburndale

The Louisville Fire Department helps to install fire alarms in a "neighborhood blitz" sponsored by Build Our Block

Several volunteers from Louisville businesses donated their time today to help make life better in the Auburndale neighborhood in south Louisville as part of the mayor's Building our Blocks initiative.

The neighborhood blitz allowed each organization to help in its own way. Their goal is to help minimize blight, deter crime, and build hope.

MSD cleaned out basins with their trucks while volunteers walked through neighborhoods to clean. The Fire Department helped to install smoke alarms. The Health department was on scene checking for mosquito issues like standing water.

Building our Blocks will visit about ten neighborhoods per year. The next event will be on September 22 in the Shawnee Neighborhood.

