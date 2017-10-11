Building in danger of collapse in Russell neighborhood

A screenshot from Google Maps shows the building with boarded-up windows.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A historic house in Louisville is in danger of collapsing.

The I. Willis Cole building at 2317 W Muhammad Ali Boulevard is now blocked off. Early this morning bricks started to fall from the top of the roof, which later caved in.

Willis Cole was born in 1887 and died in 1950. He was the founder of the African American newspaper The Louisville Leader.

Cole was also an advocate for African Americans, protesting their discrimination.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we receive more information.

