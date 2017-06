LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Fire crews are checking for any leftover hot spots after a fire destroyed a building in the Portland neighborhood.

Firefighters got the call just after 1 a.m. Thursday of a fire on Rudd Avenue.

Crews were able to put the flames out in 15 minutes.

No one was hurt.

There's no word on what started the fire.

© 2017 WHAS-TV