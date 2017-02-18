Buddy Break helps parents with disabled children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is truly so much love at Middletown Christian Church as the Buddy Break program continues. Organizers say it’s the only one of its kind in the Bluegrass state.



"It's a respite care ministry for children and families, so on the third Saturday of every month, children who are medically fragile or have special needs and their sibling, all elementary can come here for three hours--from 10-1 and I pair each child up with an adult or high school buddy,” Miriam George said.



George said she heard about the Buddy Break Program first in Orlando, Florida and helped bring the program to Middletown.



"We have worship and we just love on these kids and the best part is these parents is that it gives them three hours of a total break, she said.

The free monthly program provides care for children two-years-old through 5th grade.

There's so much more kids that can be cared for, if George had more help.



“We provide a consistent loving program with faithful buddies, with faithful people that want to serve ad they are not just from our church and we can't serve all those kids, we don't have enough hours in the day and enough people to do that,” she said.



George tells us she needs more adults to be a part of the ministry to team up with the children and also volunteers to help with setup, registration and other behind the scenes duties.



From recreation to crafts to reading – whether your child is verbal or nonverbal – there are multiple opportunities.



The smallest amount of time and simple activities can help brighten the day of a child while providing a bit of relief to the loved ones who do provide care 24-7.

