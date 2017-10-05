Brown-Forman drops luxury suite at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One of the city's largest companies has decided to drop its luxury suite in the KFC YUM! Center, according to our news partners at the Courier-Journal.

The company says it has nothing to do with U of L and recent drama at the school. A spokesperson for Brown-Forman says they made the decision to cancel the suite, which they have held since the arena opened in 2010, before the FBI investigation.



The Yum! Center has about 70 luxury suites that can be leased from $75,000 to $92,000 a year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV