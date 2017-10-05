WHAS
Close

Brown-Forman drops luxury suite at KFC Yum! Center

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 3:47 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One of the city's largest companies has decided to drop its luxury suite in the KFC YUM! Center, according to our news partners at the Courier-Journal.

The company says it has nothing to do with U of L and recent drama at the school. A spokesperson for Brown-Forman says they made the decision to cancel the suite, which they have held since the arena opened in 2010, before the FBI investigation.
          

The Yum! Center has about 70 luxury suites that can be leased from $75,000 to $92,000 a year. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

PINK announces 'Beautiful Trauma' tour, coming to KFC Yum Center

WHAS

Arena authority: Yum! Center 'will be okay' amidst men's basketball investigation

WHAS

The most common complaint people have about the KFC Yum Center

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories