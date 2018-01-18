WHAS
Broken sleds litter parks after snow day

WHAS 10:41 AM. EST January 18, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- After a day of sledding, broken sleds piled up in trash cans and around the parks. 

Metro Parks and Recreation is asking people to clean up their broken sleds and not leave them on the ground or in the parks. 

"Unfortunately, some of those sleds aren't lasting and everyone's leaving them behind, which then puts parks in the position to have to come out and clean up everything," said Liz Dehart of Olmsted Parks Conservancy. 

