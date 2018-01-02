Broken pipes cancel classes at Elizabethtown Independent Schools Wednesday

470x264 school closings graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Damage from broken pipes has canceled classes for the Elizabethtown Independent School district on Wednesday.

According to the News-Enterprise, pipes burst at Elizabethtown High and T.K. Stone middle during the holiday weekend which they say caused flooding and electrical outages.

Officials say the crews need the additional time to fix the HVAC units.

Students and teachers were scheduled to head back to class on Wednesday.

