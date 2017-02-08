Broadbent sanctuary nursing Bald Eagle back to health

Carroll the eagle (photo: WHAS11)

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A local veterinarian is working to rehab a symbol of American freedom.

Once an endangered species, Bald Eagles have become more common in our area, but it's still a rare sighting.

It most likely hurt itself going after chasing some prey, but it then made matters worse by trying to jump in the Ohio and swim away from a Good Samaritan who was trying to help.

Thankfully Broadbent has the expertise to clear this eagle for take-off.

"Each day for me is a new day,” said Broadbent veterinarian Michael O’Bryan.



From wise old owls to porky pigs, you can find it at all Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.



"We hate to say one animal is more exciting than the other, but I'll never forget when the first eagle came,” said O’Bryan. “I was totally excited."



However, the symbol of American freedom is extremely elusive in these parts.



"People were telling me they saw eagles on the river, and this and that, but I was here for six years before I saw one,” said O’Bryan. “It started picking up, and last year I saw between 10 and 12."

But behind a closed door in the vet’s office, you'll find one of the two bald eagles that temporarily call Broadbent home.



"We call her Carroll because she came from Carrol County, Carrol City,” said O’Bryan. “She's a beautiful bird that had damage to her left wing."



Discovered by a Good Samaritan, Carroll is receiving a little TLC from Broadbent, but these big birds can be a handful.



"They are afraid, they're scared, and their mechanism for protection is serious,” said O’Bryan. “They have huge talons, and huge beaks, and they can hurt you."



While this eagle is grounded now, O'Bryan says the sky is the limit moving forward.



"We're putting the final touches on a flight cage,” said O’Bryan. “She's going to be moved to a flight cage today, and we're hoping she's going to be ready to release in the next two weeks."



She will be free to soar the skies over Kentuckiana where it's still a majestic site to see.



"Every time I see one while I'm driving down the road I pull off and watch it,” said O’Bryan. “I can't help myself. It's a great thing to have them back in the country."

In a typical year, Broadbent releases four or more eagles back into the wild.

It is important to note that this expensive work is all paid for by donations so if you would like to contribute to their cause you can click here: http://www.broadbentwildlife.org/

