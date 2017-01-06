Bridges project mocked in national publications

The new Spaghetti Junction in downtown Louisville is finally complete. (Photo: Courier-Journal)

Two national publications collide head-on with Louisville's most recent transportation pride and joy — remaking Spaghetti Junction and building new interstate bridges.

The Vox headline sets the tone: "Louisville’s 'Spaghetti Junction' is a testament to how cars degrade cities," with the subhead: "Doubling down on auto infrastructure, Kentucky-style."

Another publication, Streetsblog, this week concluded Louisville "has been making the same mistakes for 60 years" under a blog headlined: "With Louisville’s Gargantuan New Interchange Comes a Profound Loss."

In the Vox piece, the criticism rains on the recent parade of Kentucky and Indiana officials and many local residents who have been celebrating the $2.3 billion bridges project with its two new Ohio River crossings and a rebuilding of Spaghetti Junction downtown. That reminds me: I need to sign up for one of those toll transponders.

It is now easier and safer to get past Louisville. Congratulations, Louisville. - Vox.

Photography by the Courier-Journal's Michael Clevenger is featured through a shared Tweet by the newspaper, and the article links my recent report on how project builders are planting some trees in an effort to soften the views of the massive Spaghetti Junction. My story noted that construction wiped out 33 acres of forest — about twice the size of Central Park — in a city that's documented heavy tree losses over the last decade amid growing concerns about urban heat.

The new Spaghetti Junction in downtown Louisville is finally complete. Check out our aerial photos of the crossing https://t.co/rwhQVfY0CS pic.twitter.com/vlofp77N9c — Courier-Journal.com (@courierjournal) December 27, 2016

The CJ story also reported on how from River Road between The Big Four Bridge and the Great Lawn, the structure appears as a wall of future grass and concrete, with just two bunches of seven blue spruces planned, according to design drawings.

The main point of both pieces is how interstates that run right through cities can divide them in negative and consequential ways. Vox's David Roberts writes that those cities that removed such freeways have thrived. Like San Francisco, where damaged freeways following the 1989 earthquake were removed and city life was reborn. The author laments that that controversial 8664 plan was never embraced; it would have turned I-64 through downtown into a boulevard along an opened up waterfront, while still allowing for a new eastern bridge.

Louisvillians debated the pros and cons of the bridges project for decades and made its choice. There's no need to rehash all of that now.

But there will always be some people locally who will wonder what if other choices had been made.

"I am not aware of a single example of a city that removed an urban freeway and later decided that doing so was a mistake," Roberts writes. "However, the notion that you can rip out a freeway, traffic will simple disperse, and the reclaimed land will produce more value than what it replaced is highly counterintuitive to most people, including most city officials."

Roberts takes Louisville to task for perpetuating the physical divide between the city's waterfront and the city itself.

"But it is is now easier and safer for drivers to get past Louisville," he concludes. "Congratulations, Louisville."