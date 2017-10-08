Bridge Builders Benefit Concert honors veterans and diversity

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- You're invited to a celebration of diversity and veterans happening today on Bellarmine University's campus.

Today is the fourth annual Bridge Builders Benefit Concert, taking place at the Wyatt Hall Center for the Arts.



The event will honor all veterans while celebrating Arthur Walters and his 20-year career in the Army before he made his career with the Louisville Urban League.

Tickets are $40 at the door, $25 for veterans and just $10 for students.



The event begins at 3 p.m.

© 2017 WHAS-TV