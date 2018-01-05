BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention returns to Louisville

A LEGO display at the LEGO BrickUniverse fan convention on Saturday, June 11, 2016 at Plano Centre in Plano, Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News) (Photo: Ashley Landis, The Dallas Morning News)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Incredible Lego artwork is being built right now at the Kentucky Expo Center.

The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Expo is happening this weekend.

For $15 you can look at life-sized Lego models, see live Lego builds, and even build with Legos yourself in the building zones.

“The idea behind the building zones is you can come see the incredible Lego artwork, the cities, the skyscrapers and then come to the building zones and actually take that inspiration and put it to work,” Greyson Beights, the convention creator, said.

The Lego convention is happening tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Expo center.



