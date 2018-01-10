LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Brian Bowen saga has taken another turn as the former Card is no longer a student at Louisville.
In fact, he's enrolling at South Carolina and already on campus. First, he has to be reinstated by the NCAA.
Bowen is the player at the center of the FBI investigation involving the pay-for-play scheme at Louisville, where it's alleged coaches on staff were aware that Adidas representatives were to pay Bowen's family $100,000 to attend Louisville.
This ultimately led to the firing of Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich.
The South Carolina coach Frank Martin had this to say:
In a statement on Brian Bowen.... South Carolina head coach Frank Martin says Bowen deserves a fresh start. @WHAS11— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) January 10, 2018
