Breckinridge Franklin home to National Braille Champion

(WHAS 11) -- WHAS11 is continuing our partnership with Louisville's Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary. It's the state's only elementary communication magnet, operating a student-run newscast five days a week.

As the school gears up for its annual fundraiser, the Walk-a-Thon, we are following up with one of the school's brightest third graders. Her spirit is as big as her smile.

What a year it's been for Carmynn Blakeley. She competed alongside 1100 other students across the nation to win first place in the apprentice level for the National Braille Challenge back in June in Los Angeles as she tells us, "You have to spell the words right, not everyone is perfect but you still have to spell them right."

Carmynn was diagnosed with septo-optic dysplasia when she was 6-months-old, leaving her blind. She is one of almost a dozen blind or visually impaired students and while they may need a little bit of assistance, they all follow the same curriculum as the other students.

"I'm learning multiplication...finally," she exclaims. When you walk through the halls of this school, with its own student-run newscast, WBFE, there is an abundance of dreams.

As Carmynn explains, "I want to be a singer on Mondays..only Mondays. Tuesday..is a pediatrician and Wednesday is a Pizza Hut delivery person. Thursday is an Author and nothing on Fridays." That career path is truly the beauty of school and a broad imagination, especially for a Braille champion who sees with her hands, not with her eyes.

The school is hosting its annual Walk A Thon Thursday morning starting at 9:30. Our Sara Wagner is serving as the MC, to donate to the school, make your check payable to: Breckinridge Franklin Elementary PTA and mail your check to 1351 Payne Street, Louisville, KY 40206.

