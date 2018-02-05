WHAS
Breckinridge County Schools closed Tuesday due to illness

WHAS 5:52 AM. EST February 06, 2018

Illness has once again closed a local school district.

According to a tweet from BJES Principal Michael Broadbent, Breckinridge County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 6 and all activities have been canceled.


The District Governor's Cup has also been rescheduled for Thursday.

The illness that caused the closure has not been specified.

If anyone has questions, they are asked to contact BJES at 270-756-3070.

