Breckinridge County Schools closed Tuesday due to illness

Illness has once again closed a local school district.

According to a tweet from BJES Principal Michael Broadbent, Breckinridge County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 6 and all activities have been canceled.

BJES Learning Community,



Due to illness, Breckinridge County Schools will be closed Tuesday, February 6, 2018. All school activities will be cancelled. If you have any questions, then please contact BJES at 270-756-3070.



Sincerely,



Michael Broadbent, BJES Principal — BJES (@BJES_Wildcats) February 5, 2018

The District Governor's Cup has also been rescheduled for Thursday.

Due to school cancellation tomorrow, the District Governor's Cup scheduled for tomorrow will now be moved to Thursday, February 8th. The registration will begin at 4:00 P.M. with Written Composition and Future Problem Solving events starting at 4:30 P.M. — BJES (@BJES_Wildcats) February 5, 2018

The illness that caused the closure has not been specified.

If anyone has questions, they are asked to contact BJES at 270-756-3070.

