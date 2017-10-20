Breath tests for Indiana police departments

INDIANA (WHAS) - Police departments across Indiana are getting new breath tests for sniffing out alcohol.

The devices are used to measure blood-alcohol content in drivers but some of the tests can actually sense alcohol in the air around a person or an open container.

More than 17-hundred of the tests are being sent out to about one-hundred-50 police departments.

The devices cost more than 750-thousand dollars but were bought with money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

