Breaking ground at Springville Manor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Can you snort chocolate?
-
Murray State University explosion
-
Teen recovering after mysterious illness left him unable to walk
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
KY horse owners want more firework regulations after horses injured
-
Jared's weather forecast 7/5/17
-
Pick the official Morning Brew Coffee Blend
-
Storm systems should keep wet weather around
-
Arrest made in April murder in Chicasaw
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
More Stories
-
Kickball team in West End gives children more than just funJul. 6, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
Strong storms possible Friday eveningFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Steve Uram removed from position of Bardstown Police ChiefJul. 6, 2017, 4:11 p.m.