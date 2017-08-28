‘Breaking Cardinal Rules' defamation lawsuit hearing ends in frustration

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A court hearing on Monday morning ended in frustration for attorneys in a defamation lawsuit regarding the book 'Breaking Cardinal Rules.'

Powell's tell-all book details strippers and parties involving the UofL men's basketball team.

Several parties involved in the case originally came to an agreement during 13 hours of mediation, but the attorney for a group of women who claim they were wrongly portrayed as prostitutes by Katina Powell say they did not agree on the settlement proposed later in court.

Their lawyers repeatedly asked Judge Mitch Perry for a meeting behind closed doors on Aug. 28, since the settlement details were supposed to be private, but the judge responded with a quick no.

"I don't want to do that. This case has gotten so much visibility. People watching, the whole world thinks you're hiding something from me and I just don't like that. I've protected this case way too much as it is. This is a public case with public issues and it's gotten lots of visibility. I have fussed with all of you about how you treated one another. I'm going to turn off the record. Tell me whatever you tell me. Nobody hears this. But for the life of me, I don’t get it."

That private meeting lasted about five minutes.

Judge Perry ending the discussion until further notice, asking the attorneys to comply with what was said in that conversation.

