Mayor Fischer announces Boys and Girls Club for Smoketown (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Something big is coming to a neighborhood that is still recovering from a violent 2016.

Mayor Greg Fischer along with representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana and the Wheelhouse project announced plans to build a brand-new Boys and Girls Club in the Smoketown neighborhood.

The plan is to build on a two-acre piece of land donated by the Hillerick family.

The Wheelhouse Project says they have been working shoulder to shoulder with the people that live in Smoketown on what the community needed. The unanimous answer was a safe place for kids to play.

In addition to the Boys and Girls Club, a park and green space are also planned for the property.

While no hard date is set to start construction, organizers of the project hope to break ground sometime in 2018.

