Boy, 6, dies days after mother's boyfriend arrested, charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Neighbors on Wilson Avenue brought to tears.



“Someone would hurt a child and especially with him coming over here and playing – it’s just sad,” Sandra Wallace, a neighbor said.



Wallace has been a longtime advocate for her neighborhood and is known as the grandmother of the community. On Thursday, the tragedy right next door.



Officers blocked Broadway and escorted a 6-year-old to the hospital. Wallace says she had been watching the emergency responders rush to the house next door.

“When they brought the little boy out I seen them doing the breast compressions and I said this is really serious. I didn't know what happened,” she said.



The next day, 23-year-old Darrell Ditto was arrested. His charges have been upgraded from assault to murder. Police say he is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Darrell Ditto (Photo: LMDC, LMDC)





“Were you surprised that he had been arrested...The man who lived next door had been arrested for this,” WHAS11 Reporter Ana Rivera asked Wallace.

“No, no I wasn't,” she responded.



Wallace says whenever her grandkids would visit, they would play with the 6-year-old and his brother next door. She says tonight she's angry, wondering how and why this ever happened in the first place.



“Who would want to hurt a child? Why? Why would you hurt a child?”

Ditto is expected to be arraigned in Tuesday morning.

