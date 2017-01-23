Boy, 6, dies days after mother's boyfriend arrested, charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Neighbors on Wilson Avenue brought to tears.
“Someone would hurt a child and especially with him coming over here and playing – it’s just sad,” Sandra Wallace, a neighbor said.
Wallace has been a longtime advocate for her neighborhood and is known as the grandmother of the community. On Thursday, the tragedy right next door.
Officers blocked Broadway and escorted a 6-year-old to the hospital. Wallace says she had been watching the emergency responders rush to the house next door.
“When they brought the little boy out I seen them doing the breast compressions and I said this is really serious. I didn't know what happened,” she said.
The next day, 23-year-old Darrell Ditto was arrested. His charges have been upgraded from assault to murder. Police say he is the boyfriend of the child's mother.
“Were you surprised that he had been arrested...The man who lived next door had been arrested for this,” WHAS11 Reporter Ana Rivera asked Wallace.
“No, no I wasn't,” she responded.
Wallace says whenever her grandkids would visit, they would play with the 6-year-old and his brother next door. She says tonight she's angry, wondering how and why this ever happened in the first place.
“Who would want to hurt a child? Why? Why would you hurt a child?”
Ditto is expected to be arraigned in Tuesday morning.
