Boxing event coming to Freedom Hall in June as part of ‘I Am Ali' festival

Evander Holyfield

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A boxing event will be coming to Louisville on June 24 at Freedom Hall.

Four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield announced the event, called Real Deal Championship Boxing Series, at the Muhammad Ali Center on May 12. The event will be a part of Louisville’s six-week celebration of Muhammad Ali’s legacy, entitled the “I Am Ali” festival. That festival runs from June 3 to July 15 and highlights Ali’s legacy and core values.

The event will feature a championship bout between contenders and an undercard that will include local amateur boxers. It will be promoted by Holyfield’s company, Real Deal Sports & Entertainment.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin was there for the announcement and is excited the event will be in Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to welcome Evander Holyfield and Real Deal Sports & Entertainment to Kentucky for this exciting championship bout,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Our state has a rich boxing heritage, and we have worked hard in recent months to cut red tape and remove unnecessary bureaucracy hampering the industry. As a result, Kentucky is able to once again host large-scale combat sports events. We anticipate that this will be the first of many to come and are grateful to Real Deal Sports & Entertainment for their vote of confidence.”

