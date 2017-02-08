Bowling Green tourism spikes in wake of ‘massacre' headlines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11/ABC) -- The Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is taking advantage of the free publicity from the 'Bowling Green Massacre', which never occurred, and putting a positive spin on the attention.

ABC News reported the Bureau said the first calls that came in were inquiries whether a massacre had really occurred and if any kind of memorial had been erected.

Kellyanne Conway, who is a counselor to President Donald Trump, said she misspoke when she claimed in an interview there was a Bowling Green Massacre. Since she corrected herself, the bureau said its website traffic completely turned around to the tune of 84 percent more traffic.

"People were going, 'Wow so Bowling Green has this and this and this. I didn't know that. I didn't know there were Corvettes and caves in Bowling Green,'" Telia Butler said, on behalf of the bureau. "It's been wonderful."

Butler said the bureau received requests from as far away as England and Germany asking what Bowling Green has to offer.

