LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One group in Kentucky is out to prove bourbon drinking is no longer a boys club.

Two-fifths of bourbon buys are women, which is why some whiskey-loving gals founded the Bourbon Women Association.

The organization was founded in Louisville in 2010 but has since grown nationally with thousands of members.

“Part of our mission is to destroy some of these stereotypes about women and bourbon. We like strong flavors and good flavors. Women actually have 50 percent larger olfactory receptors in their brains so we can actually, mostly in general, taste more than men can – which is why we really appreciate complex products,” Susan Reigler, Bourbon Women Association president, said.

The women gathered for a bourbon brunch Sunday complete with a best Bloody Mary competition.

If you’re interested in joining, membership is $50 annually. For more information, click here.

