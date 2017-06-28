Boredum Buster: Tin Can Bowling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- This is a great summer project to make with left-over tin cans from your recycling bin! With just a little bit of paint and a ball, you can have fun for hours.

What you'll need:

Tin Cans (we used 10)

Primer

Paint

Sandpaper

A ball

Directions: Dig through your recycle bin and find some tin cans. Be sure to get an adult to help you use sandpaper to remove any sharp edges before you get started. Take the cans outside and give them a coat of primer. Once that dries you can paint them any color you'd like (we chose red/white/blue for 4th of July). Get creative: add glitter or different paint patterns for added flair. Once everything dries, stack up your cans and bowl away! Because we used 10 cans, we were able to make one big stack of tins, or break them in half to play with two people at the same time.

