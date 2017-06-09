Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- It's that time of the year parents are bound to hear, "I'm bored!" To help out, GMK's Jonathan Wahl is bringing you a "Boredom Buster" every Friday morning. These are quick, hands on projects to help your children put down the screens and get creative. Browse the links below for videos and instructions on all of the Boredom Busters completed so far.

1) Kool-aid Playdough

2) Galaxy in a Bottle

3) Balloon Rocket Races

