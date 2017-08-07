WHAS
Boredom Buster: Popsicles

Make your own popsicles to stay cool this summer

Jonathan Wahl, WHAS 11:58 AM. EDT August 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Are the kids bored, hot, and hungry? This Boredom Buster can hit a lot of birds with one stone!

Root Beer Popsicle

What you’ll need:

  • Root Beer
  • Ice Cream

Directions: These are super simple to make. Just layer ice cream and root beer in a popsicle mold and freeze. The result is a super creamy, and delicious popsicle.

Pineapple Mint Popsicle

What you’ll need:

  • 2 Cups Pineapple
  • Honey
  • Fresh Mint
  • Water

Directions: Start by adding two cups of pineapple to a blender. You might need an adult to help you with this. Next, you’ll add 1/4 cup of water, and 2 tablespoons of honey. Blend all those ingredients. Now add about a 1/4 cup of fresh mint, and then blend it one more time. Now it’s time to pour that mixture into your popsicle molds.

