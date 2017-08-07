LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Are the kids bored, hot, and hungry? This Boredom Buster can hit a lot of birds with one stone!
Root Beer Popsicle
What you’ll need:
- Root Beer
- Ice Cream
Directions: These are super simple to make. Just layer ice cream and root beer in a popsicle mold and freeze. The result is a super creamy, and delicious popsicle.
Pineapple Mint Popsicle
What you’ll need:
- 2 Cups Pineapple
- Honey
- Fresh Mint
- Water
Directions: Start by adding two cups of pineapple to a blender. You might need an adult to help you with this. Next, you’ll add 1/4 cup of water, and 2 tablespoons of honey. Blend all those ingredients. Now add about a 1/4 cup of fresh mint, and then blend it one more time. Now it’s time to pour that mixture into your popsicle molds.
