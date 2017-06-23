Boredom Buster: Stained Glass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Stained glass is a great way to brighten up a window, and this DIY version for kids is so simple.

What you'll need:

A frame (we bought ours for $1, but you might also have an extra one around the house)

Clear glitter glue

Food coloring

Paint brushes

Directions: STOP - get help from an adult when working with glass or a glue gun! To get started, remove the backing from the frame and use a glue gun to glue the glass to the frame. Once the glue dries,you can squirt the glitter glue onto the glass. Now you'll start to add drops of food coloring. Start sparingly -- if you mix too many colors you will get a muddy brown. After each drop of food coloring use a paint brush to mix the color and glue together. Use different colors to create different patterns. When you're done, let it dry for several hours before hanging it in a window to enjoy.

