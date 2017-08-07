Boredom Buster: Squirt Gun Painting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- This fun project is a great way to get kids excited about art, especially if they have a short attention span. It’s fun, and even lets you play outside.

What you’ll need:

Paper (we used watercolor – just make sure it’s sturdy)

Tempera Paints

Water

Squirt guns (The water blasters are easy to use, but you can also use a funnel and use a traditional squirt gun)

Plastic Cups

Directions: This is a messy project, so start by putting on some clothes that can get stained. We even wore rain ponchos and safety glasses to help catch the splatter. The first step to find a place to hang your paper. This could be a fence, a tree, or an art easel. CAREFUL: tempera paint is washable on some surfaces, but we discovered it was pretty hard to get off a tree even with a lot of water. A chain-link fence would be good, but I wouldn’t do this project on a wooden fence without a large sheet of plastic. This is one to set up for your children so you don’t come out to find your sidewalk and the side of your house stained. Once you’ve hung your paper, mix your tempera paint with about 50 percent water. We did this in disposable cups. Then, pour in squirt gun, or just use a water blaster (only $1 at most stores). Be sure to give the painting plenty of time to dry in the sun. To finish the project off, I like to back my paintings with black poster board/card stock.

