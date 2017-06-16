Boredom Buster: Room Decorations

LOUISVILLE Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Here are two projects that are cheap, and are a super fun way to add some flair to your bedroom. Jonathan Wahl shows you how to make photos holders with rocks, and a fun initial with cardboard and yarn.

1) Rock Photo Holders

What you'll need:

Rocks: I picked mine up out of a creek

Acrylic paint

Paint brushes

Flexible wire

Pliers

Clear enamel spray

Directions: Start by putting a coat of solid paint on your rocks. After that dries, we went back and added some added decorations. Be creative, and have fun. Next, take the rocks outside and coat them with a clear enamel. Once the rocks are good and dry, wrap the wire several times around the base of the rock. Leave a long piece on top of the rock, and cut the wire. With that remaining wire, use pliers to roll the top into a circle. You'll roll it several times to give your photos a place to slide. Then, ADD PHOTOS!!

2) Cardboard Initial

What you'll need:

Cardboard

Yarn

Tape

Directions: Start by cutting your initial out of cardboard. Next, attach yarn to cardboard using tape. Wrap the yarn around the letter, alternating colors as desired. Feel free to get creative and add ribbon and other types of string.

