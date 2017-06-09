LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- This simple project is great outside and outdoors. Kids can race their balloon rockets for some added competition.

What you’ll need:

· Yarn/string

· 2 straws

· Scissors

· 2 balloons

· Duct tape

Directions: First, get out your straws. If they have a bendable portion on the top, but it off. Then, feed your string through the straws. Next, you’ll tie or tape the string to two sturdy objects. Get you duct tape out and put two small pieces of tape on top of each straw. Finally blow up your balloons and attach them to the straws while holding the balloon closed. When you’re ready to race, just let go of the balloon and watch them fly.

