Boredom Buster: Kool-Aid Playdough

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- One of my favorite childhood memories is making my own clay. Mine always smelled like salt, so this is a super fun (sweet smelling) alternative.

What you’ll need:

1 cup flour

¼ cup salt

2 tbsp. cream of tartar

2 packets of Kool-aid (will determine color of clay)

1 cup water

1 tbsp. any cooking oil

Directions: WARNING: an adult needs to help with boiling water! First, put about 1 cup of water in a pot and put it on the stove to boil. While you’re waiting, put your flour, salt, cream of tartar, and Kool-aid in a bowl, and give it a quick mix. Once the water is boiling, take out about 2/3 cup and add one tbsp. of cooking oil to the water. Then, pour that water into the dry ingredients and give it a good mix. Let the mixture cool for just a few minutes. Each batch will come out a little different. If the clay is too wet, kneed in some flour until it stops sticking to your fingers.

