Boredom Buster: Kool-Aid Playdough

Jonathan Wahl, WHAS 8:28 AM. EDT June 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- One of my favorite childhood memories is making my own clay. Mine always smelled like salt, so this is a super fun (sweet smelling) alternative.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 cup flour
  • ¼ cup salt
  • 2 tbsp. cream of tartar
  • 2 packets of Kool-aid (will determine color of clay)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tbsp. any cooking oil

Directions: WARNING: an adult needs to help with boiling water! First, put about 1 cup of water in a pot and put it on the stove to boil. While you’re waiting,  put your flour, salt, cream of tartar, and Kool-aid in a bowl, and give it a quick mix. Once the water is boiling, take out about 2/3 cup and add one tbsp. of cooking oil to the water. Then, pour that water into the dry ingredients and give it a good mix. Let the mixture cool for just a few minutes. Each batch will come out a little different. If the clay is too wet, kneed in some flour until it stops sticking to your fingers.

