Boredom Buster: Kool-Aid Playdough

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- One of my favorite childhood memories is making my own clay. Mine always smelled like salt, so this is a super fun (sweet smelling) alternative.
What you’ll need:
- 1 cup flour
- ¼ cup salt
- 2 tbsp. cream of tartar
- 2 packets of Kool-aid (will determine color of clay)
- 1 cup water
- 1 tbsp. any cooking oil
Directions: WARNING: an adult needs to help with boiling water! First, put about 1 cup of water in a pot and put it on the stove to boil. While you’re waiting, put your flour, salt, cream of tartar, and Kool-aid in a bowl, and give it a quick mix. Once the water is boiling, take out about 2/3 cup and add one tbsp. of cooking oil to the water. Then, pour that water into the dry ingredients and give it a good mix. Let the mixture cool for just a few minutes. Each batch will come out a little different. If the clay is too wet, kneed in some flour until it stops sticking to your fingers.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs