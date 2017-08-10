Boredom Buster: Kindness Rocks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Here's a fun project to keep the kids busy, and teach them the importance of spreading kindness.

What you'll need:

Rocks (you can buy them super cheap from Earth First of Kentuckiana if you don't have any near your home)

Acrylic paint

Clear enamel

Paint brushes

Directions: Before you get started, lay down some newspaper or cardboard to make sure you don’t get paint on any of your surfaces. Find a smooth rock, and pick out some of your favorite colors of paint. Now, put a base coat of paint on your rock. Once that first coat of paint dries, then you can add some detail. Once you’re done painting, head outside and spray on a clear enamel. This will help weatherproof your rock and make it look super finished. Let it dry and you have a beautiful piece of art.

Rock painting is a huge movement meant to spread kindness and good vibes to others. To learn more about how you can spread the love, visit #Louisville Rocks on Facebook.

© 2017 WHAS-TV