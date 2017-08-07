Boredom Buster: Ice Cream

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- It’s an old summer tradition, with a fun twist! When your kids are bored, and looking for something fun to do, help them make their own ice cream!





What you’ll need:

Ziploc bags (large and small)

Heavy Whipping Cream

Vanilla

Candy Bar (your choice)

Salt

Ice

Directions: Start by putting a half cup of heavy whipping cream in a small Ziploc bag. Next, add teaspoon of vanilla, and two and half teaspoons of sugar. If you’d like get your favorite candy bar to add to the mix. Zip up the bag, removing as much air as possible., and then put it in a second bag for reinforcement. Next, get a bigger gallon sized bag and fill it half way with ice. Add six tablespoons of salt to the ice. Now put your smaller ingredient bag into the ice and zip up the gallon bag. Once again, add a second bag safety. Once everything is sealed, up it’s time to have fun. You need to shake the bag for about 10 minutes. Play tag, catch, and anything fun to keep moving. When you’ve made it to ten minutes take out the inner bag and enjoy your delicious ice cream!

