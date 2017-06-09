Boredom Buster: Galaxy in a Bottle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- This is a project that can keep the kids mesmerized! Not only is it fun to make, it’s fun and calming to watch the water and glitter move through the bottle.

What you’ll need:

· Empty clear bottle

· Baby oil

· Red and blue food coloring

· Extra fine glitter

· “Goo” remover

· Water

· Funnel

Directions: Start by peeling the wrapper off of the clear bottle. If that leaves the bottle sticky, use something like “Goo Gone,” to clean the bottle. Next, fill half the bottle with baby oil and add ½ a teaspoon of extra fine glitter (I used silver). In a separate container, get about a cup and a half of water. Add 3 drops of blue food coloring and 2 drops of red. Pour that water into the bottle leave a small air bubble at top. Then, put the lid back on. If small children will be playing with the bottle, it’s a good idea to add some glue to the lid.

