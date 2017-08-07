Boredom Buster: DIY Moon Sand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Take a trip to the moon, or maybe a bit easier: make some moon sand!

What you’ll need:

Fine Sand

Corn Starch

Dish Soap

Food Coloring

Water

Directions: First take one cup of fine sand 1/2 cup of corn starch and mix those together in a bowl. Then, add a teaspoon of dish soap, ¼ cup of water, and food coloring. Mix all of those ingredients together. If the mixture gets too wet, you’ll need to let it dry for a few hours. Once you like the consistency, play away! It’s great to use in molds and to play with like clay.

