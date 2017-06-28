Boredom Buster: Bird Feeder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- This is a fun project that not only keeps the kids busy crafting, but then also lets them nature watch!

What you'll need:

Tin coffee can

Primer

Acrylic Paint

Glue

Bird seed

Directions: For the first two steps, you'll need help from an adult. Use a can opener to cut the bottom out of the can, and then use sandpaper to remove any sharp edges. Next, take the can outside and give it a coat of primer. When that dries, paint the outside of the can with with acrylic paint with any design you choose. Then, cut the coffee can lid in half and clue one half to each side of the can. Finally, cut a piece of ribbons and string -- feed it through the can and tie a knot on the top. That's it -- all you have to do now is fill it with bird seed and hang it from a tree.

