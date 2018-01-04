WHAS
BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse location to hold Fundraiser for fallen LMPD detective

WHAS 3:23 PM. EST January 04, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The South Hurstbourne/J-town BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse is holding a fundraiser for fallen LMPD Detective Paul Oliver. 

The fundraiser will be every Wednesday in January from 3 to 10 p.m. The flyer at the bottom of this story must be presented at the time of your purchase at BoomBozz. 

The restaurant is donating 15 percent of a purchase to Paul Oliver’s wife to help cover medical bills and funeral expenses.

Paul Oliver died in late December due to complications following treatment for a medical condition. 

