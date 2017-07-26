WHAS
Bookmarks to be handed out in honor of boy hit, killed by stray bullet

WHAS 12:16 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) –  Thousands of bookmarkers are being given away to students and adults in honor of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

You can get one of these book marks at the YMCA ballroom on Chestnut Street.

You'll remember, Dequante was killed two months ago when a stray bullet went through his kitchen window.

Since his death his family has gone through several balloon releases and candlelight vigils.

