Bookmarks to be handed out in honor of boy hit, killed by stray bullet

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Thousands of bookmarkers are being given away to students and adults in honor of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.
You can get one of these book marks at the YMCA ballroom on Chestnut Street.
You'll remember, Dequante was killed two months ago when a stray bullet went through his kitchen window.
Since his death his family has gone through several balloon releases and candlelight vigils.
