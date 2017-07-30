(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A bond hearing is set for Monday for the man accused of robberies near the University of Louisville campus.

Forty-eight-year-old Darryl Collier was arrested last month and is charged with two counts of robbery and sexual abuse.



In one of those cases, police say he approached a UofL student asking for money, said he had a gun and groped her.



The next day, investigators say he approached another woman just a few blocks from campus, grabbed her cell phone and ID and threatened to kill her if she called police.

