Body of missing teen found in Hardin Co.

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS 11)--The body of a missing Grayson County teen has been found in Hardin County.

Our sister station WBKO in Bowling Green reports 16-year-old Savannah Crawford was found under a bridge.

Hardin County officials say they were called to a scene near the Western Kentucky Parkway after two fishermen say they found her body.

Officials confirmed it was Savannah Crawford.

Crawford has been missing since April.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how she died.

