WHAS
Close

Body of missing 8-year-old Louisville boy found in Indiana pond

Katie Cox, Matthew McClellan , WHAS 1:10 PM. EDT July 08, 2017

BROWNSBURG. Ind. -- The body of an 8-year-old Louisville boy who went missing Friday afternoon has been found in a Brownsburg pond.

Shalom Lawson was first reported missing shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Cold Springs Drive and Watercress Way.

Crews from dozens of agencies including the Brownsburg Police Department and the FBI spent nearly 24 hours searching Lawson.

Divers were sent into a nearby retention pond shortly after Lawson was reported missing but because of severe weather and waning light they were unable to locate Lawson during their first search attempt.

Crews scoured the area and called volunteers in to help Saturday morning, but the search was called off before it began after Lawson's body surfaced while divers were attempting to re-enter the pond.

Lawson's body will be sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy but the cause of death is believed to be an accidental drowning. 

WRTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories