Body of missing 8-year-old Louisville boy found in Indiana pond

(Photo: Wayne Twp Fire Dept.)

BROWNSBURG. Ind. -- The body of an 8-year-old Louisville boy who went missing Friday afternoon has been found in a Brownsburg pond.

Shalom Lawson was first reported missing shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Cold Springs Drive and Watercress Way.

Crews from dozens of agencies including the Brownsburg Police Department and the FBI spent nearly 24 hours searching Lawson.

Divers were sent into a nearby retention pond shortly after Lawson was reported missing but because of severe weather and waning light they were unable to locate Lawson during their first search attempt.

Crews scoured the area and called volunteers in to help Saturday morning, but the search was called off before it began after Lawson's body surfaced while divers were attempting to re-enter the pond.

Lawson's body will be sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy but the cause of death is believed to be an accidental drowning.

Very sad scene here in Brownsburg. Shalom Lawson has been found in a pond near the home he went missing from. Responders hearts are heavy. pic.twitter.com/nDwsdY42jf — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) July 8, 2017

Breaking: @bburgpolice confirm the body of #ShalomLawson was found in the pond where they originally searched. pic.twitter.com/SDFtZo9mlp — Nicole Griffin-RTV6 (@NicoleGriffinTV) July 8, 2017

