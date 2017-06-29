Close Body found in car on I-65 ramp WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:07 PM. EDT June 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating after a body was found off of I-65.The body was discovered in a vehicle on a ramp to Grade Lane.Check back for updates to this story. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WHAS Breaking News Train track tragedy in Henryville, Ind Murray State University explosion Fatal car vs. train accident in Henryville, Ind. 19-year-old charged in girl's stabbing death Neighbors feel safer after drug bust, six arrested Teen mom talks about motherhood and life Debbie Scoppechio passes away 19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Rise Above: A fighter in business & in life More Stories Police chase ends in Indiana field Jun 29, 2017, 5:40 p.m. Metro Councilman Johnson resigns from Democratic Caucus Jun 29, 2017, 2:41 p.m. Candlelight vigil to be held for children killed in… Jun 29, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
