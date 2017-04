. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD is investigating after the body of a man was found in the 12000 block of Bearcamp Rd. this afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but the body appears to be that of an Asian man in his 30s.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the identity.

